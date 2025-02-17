38th African Union Summit focuses on reparations, leadership elections

Addis Ababa, Feb 17 (IANS) The 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of the Heads of State and Government opened at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, with focus on reparations and the election of senior AU Commission leadership.

The two-day meeting, comprising African leaders from AU members and heads of different international and regional organisations, is held under the AU's theme for the year 2025: "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations."

Beyond reparations as the theme of the year, various critical issues of continental concern, including regional peace and security, continental development, the reform of the AU, and Africa's increased presence on the international stage, took center stage at the AU Summit, Xinhua news agency reported.

Addressing the opening session, Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, president of Mauritania and chairperson of the AU for 2024, said despite progress, the African continent is in urgent need to expedite concerted efforts in addressing the compounded effects of insecurity, climate change, and socio-economic challenges in line with the shifting global landscape.

"We need the efforts of each and every one of us as part of a collective effort in order to meet these challenges," Ghazouani told African leaders.

Echoing the sentiment, outgoing Chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat highlighted the development, peace and security challenges affecting the African continent over the past years.

In his final address to the assembly of African heads of state and government during his two-term, eight-year tenure at the helm of the AU Commission, Faki highlighted the impacts of economic distress, the surge in conflict and insecurity situations, as well as the adverse effects of global uncertainties as some of the challenges affecting the continent's current development aspirations.

Faki said the past year was marked by a stronger representation of Africa and AU in the international stage, including the AU's full-year membership at the Group of 20 (G20) since its membership back in September 2023, eventually giving a greater voice and more representation to Africa and the rest of the developing world.

"The membership of the African Union in the G20 and the BRICS, in which several African countries are members, have crowned (Africa's) visibility," said Faki.

According to the AU, this year's theme, which was officially launched during the summit, underscores the importance of addressing historical injustices stemming from colonialism, trans-Atlantic enslavement, apartheid, and systemic discrimination.

Highlighting the importance of the theme, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the African continent is the victim of "two colossal and compounded injustices," referring to the profound impact of colonialism and the trans-Atlantic slave trade on the one hand, and Africa's lack of representation on the global stage on the other.

"Decolonisation, alone in itself, was not a panacea. Political independence did not free countries from structures based on exploitation and decades of economic, social and institutional under-investment. It is high time for reparatory justice frameworks to be put in place," he said.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, for his part, called on African leaders to embrace technological advancements to foster continental development, unity, peace and security. He called on African leaders to join hands in harnessing "the immense potential we hold not just as individual nations, but as a united and dynamic continent."

"In a world marked by rapid change and multiple challenges, we find ourselves at a crossroads of uncertainties and opportunities. This moment calls upon us to strengthen our collective resolve to embrace resilience and foster unity across Africa," he said.

The AU Summit on Saturday elected Djiboutian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mahamoud Ali Youssouf as the new AU Commission chairperson, and Selma Haddadi, Algerian ambassador to Ethiopia, as the new AU Commission deputy chairperson.

