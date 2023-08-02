30 murders reported in Patna in July

Patna, Aug 2 (IANS) Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra on Wednesday revealed that 30 murders were reported in the Bihar capital in July alone.

Besides the murders, he also said that incidents of loot, dacoity, attempt to murder, vehicle thefts and chain snatching were also reported in large numbers.

“We have registered 30 murder cases in Patna district in the month of July and arrested 60 accused. Besides, 16 cases of loot, two dacoities in Digha and Rajiv Nagar, 421 vehicle thefts and 14 cases of chain snatching also took place in July,” Mishra said.

“We have arrested six accused in the cases of dacoity, 32 for loot and 384 for the attempted murder cases. Overall, we have arrested 3,391 accused of various crimes in Patna district last month,” the SSP added.

