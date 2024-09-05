30 killed in bus accidents in Myanmar this year

Yangon, Sep 5 (IANS) A total of 30 people were killed and 89 others injured in bus accidents in Yangon, Myanmar, during the first eight months of this year.

The report, citing the Yangon Region Public Transport Committee (YRTC), said the fatalities included four each in January, February, March, and May, two in April, three in June, seven in July, and two in August, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the state-run daily The Global New Light of Myanmar on Thursday.

The types of accidents involving Yangon Bus Service (YBS) buses included falling from buses and collisions with motorcycles, private cars, taxis, and trucks, the report said.

The YBS is a bus transport network that operates in Yangon, Myanmar's commercial city. With approximately 3,800 buses across 131 routes, the network transports about 1.4 million passengers daily.

To educate undisciplined bus drivers, the YRTC organised monthly road safety awareness seminars for them during the eight months, and over 1,200 drivers attended the seminars, the report added.

