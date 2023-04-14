3 terrorists killed in military operation in Pakistan

Islamabad, April 14 (IANS) Three terrorists were killed in a military operation in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, the Pakistani Army said.

An intelligence-based operation was initiated to clear a hideout of the terrorists linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians in Turbat city of the province, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

"As a result of continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of terrorists was identified," the ISPR statement said, adding that while the establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, the terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

After a heavy exchange of fire, the three terrorists were eliminated, it added.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who were also involved in planting of improvised explosive devices in the area, the ISPR said.

The Pakistani Army said it remained determined to thwart such attempts aimed at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in northwest Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the military.

