3 Spanish nationals killed in shooting in Afghanistan: Official

Bamyan (Afghanistan), May 18 (IANS) Three foreign nationals were killed in a shooting attack in central Afghanistan's Bamyan province.

The victims are confirmed to be Spanish, two of them women, a local police official said on Saturday.

Four foreign nationals were also wounded in the attack, respectively, from Spain, Norway, Australia, and Lithuania, Xinhua news agency reported.

Out of the four foreigners, two were women, Bamyan's provincial police spokesperson Muhammad Khawani Rasa told Xinhua.

Besides the foreign nationals, one Afghan was killed while three others were injured in the shooting attack, Ministry of Interior Affairs Spokesperson Mufti Abdul Mateen Qani said on social media platform X on Friday.

Four suspects have been arrested, Qani added.

