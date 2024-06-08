3 labourers die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning well in Tripura

Agartala, June 8 (IANS) In a tragic incident, three labourers died due to suffocation while cleaning a well at a school in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, the police said on Saturday.

The police said that the authorities of the school in Dakshin Taibandal engaged Sambhu Kumar Debbarma (38), Sukramani Murasingh (32), and Ashok Kumar Tripura (21) to clean a well. The police said the three labourers possibly died after inhaling toxic gas inside the well, which was also full of garbage.

Firemen and emergency service personnel who reached the spot around 100 km from Agartala recovered the three bodies.

