3 killed in tourist plane crash in France

Paris, July 1 (IANS) Three people have died after a small tourist plane crashed in France, the media reported.

The aircraft would have hit a high voltage line before crashing onto the A4 highway at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Sunday near the French town of Collegien, about 30 km from Paris, BFMTV news channel reported.

Traffic near the accident scene on the highway, which connects Paris and Strasbourg, is suspended, the news channel added as reported by Xinhua news agency.

According to local media, the Air Transport Gendarmerie will investigate the accident, alongside France's Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety.

