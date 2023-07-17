3 killed after boat capsizes in Bangladesh

Dhaka, July 17 (IANS) At least three bodies were recovered after a boat capsized in the Buriganga river in Dhaka night, a Bangladeshi police official said on Monday.

Shahinur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Dhaka's Kotwali police station, told Xinhua news agency that "the bodies of two men and a boy have so far been retrieved", reports Xinhua news agency

According to the official, the boat carrying about 60 people capsized following a collision with a sand-laden vessel in the river at around 8.15 p.m. on Sunday night.

He said a search operation was still underway for the unknown number of people still missing.

According to the official, most of the passengers were able to swim ashore after the accident as the boat capsized close to the river bank.

Rafi Al Faruk, a duty officer of the fire service and civil defence headquarters, told Xinhua that eight people have been rescued.

