2nd Test: Smith’s unbeaten ton, Brook’s 91* lead England’s stunning counterattack

Birmingham, July 4 (IANS) India would have thought they were close to bowling out England cheaply after taking out Joe Root and Ben Stokes on Day Three of the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston here on Friday. But Jamie Smith and Harry Brook had other ideas, smashing unbeaten knocks of 102 and 91 respectively to share a quickfire 165-run stand to lead a stunning counter-attack from England.

At lunch, Smith's 80-ball unbeaten century, his second in this format, laced with 14 fours and three sixes, along with Brook’s enterprising knock, standing unbeaten in a 127-ball vigil, took England to 249/5 in 47 overs and trail India by 338 runs at lunch.

The odds have been against England, especially after they were reduced to 84/5, but Smith and Brook came out with a fighting and adventurous Bazball spirit to hit Indian bowlers all around the park by unleashing superb fireworks in their unbroken sixth wicket stand.

Mohammed Siraj began by striking twice in the second over of the session, as Joe Root tickled one off his pads behind to Rishabh Pant. On the very next delivery, Siraj found zip and bounce in a short ball to Ben Stokes, who looked to fend away, but it took the glove edge behind to Pant for a simple catch, as the England captain bagged his first golden duck in Tests, leaving his team in disarray.

But after that, the runs began flowing in England’s favour. Brook was gorgeous in his drive and flick off Siraj, while Smith slammed him down the ground for four, before pulling and driving Akash Deep for boundaries. Brook got his second fifty of the series by thumping a drive off Siraj, before Smith made a mockery of India’s short-ball ploy.

He swivelled Prasidh Krishna for three fours and a six on the leg-side fence, before driving him for another boundary, as 23 runs came off the 32nd over. After getting his fifty off 43 balls, Smith again dispatched Prasidh’s short balls for four and six, before taking three fours off Washington Sundar and dispatching Ravindra Jadeja for a four and six again.

Smith smashing Indian spinners with ease continued when he hammered Jadeja for two fours, the second of which was a sweep and brought up his sensational century, as the venue roared in awe of a thrilling Test century, which is now the joint third-quickest century in England’s history of playing the longer format.

Brief scores:

India 587 lead England 249/5 in 47 overs (Jamie Smith 102 not out, Harry Brook 91 not out; Mohammed Siraj 3-49, Akash Deep 2-59) by 338 runs

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.