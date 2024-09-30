2nd Test: Records tumble as India’s top order blazes through Bangladesh in Kanpur

Kanpur, Sep 30 (IANS) The second Test between India and Bangladesh, disrupted by rain for the first three days, saw a dramatic revival on Day 4 as India's top-order batters unleashed a relentless counterattack. With an approach akin to a T20 powerplay in the longest format of the game, India’s batting performance not only dominated the day but also smashed multiple records, turning the Test into a historic spectacle.

Fastest team hundred in men’s Test history

India’s charge began with an explosive start from Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma and the team hundred was achieved in just 10.1 overs, the record books were already being rewritten. This marked the fastest team century in men’s Test history, breaking India’s own record of 12.2 overs set just a year before at Port of Spain against West Indies. The breathtaking aggression set the tone for what was to be a day of extraordinary milestones.

Fastest team 200, 150, and 250

India’s remarkable blitz continued as they stormed to 200 runs in just 24.2 overs, shattering the previous men’s Test record held by Australia, who reached the 200-run mark in 28.1 overs against Pakistan in 2017 at Sydney. Along the way, India also smashed the records for the fastest team 150 (21.1 overs) and fastest 250 (34 overs). The former was also an Indian record, set earlier in 2023 against the West Indies, while the latter had been held by England in their 2022 innings against Pakistan at Rawalpindi.

A scintillating opening stand

India’s innings kicked off with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal tearing into the Bangladesh bowling attack. The pair raced to a 50-run partnership in just 3 overs, beating the previous record of 4.2 overs held by England earlier in 2023 against the West Indies in Nottingham. The run rate during their 55-run partnership was a staggering 14.34—the fastest for any fifty-run stand in men’s Test history. This not only bettered the previous best of 11.86 by Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes against the West Indies in Birmingham but also underlined the ferocity of India’s approach.

Five Indian batters strike above 100

India’s aggressive batting didn’t stop at just the openers. Five Indian batters—Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul—all struck at over 100 strike rate during the innings. This matched England’s record from their famous Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan in 2022, marking a new chapter in India’s attacking mindset in Tests.

Rohit’s historic sixes

Among the standout moments was Rohit’s incredible feat of hitting two sixes off the first two balls he faced, a rare and remarkable achievement. The only other batters to have done this in Test history include Foffie Williams against Jim Laker in the 1948 Barbados Test, Sachin Tendulkar off Nathan Lyon in the 2013 Chepauk Test, and Umesh Yadav off George Linde in the 2019 Ranchi Test. Rohit’s early fireworks encapsulated India’s bold approach to the innings.

Highest run rate in a men’s Test innings

India’s relentless batting culminated in an astonishing run rate of 8.22 for their entire innings of 285 for 9 in 34.4 overs. This is now the highest run rate for any men’s Test innings of over 100 runs, surpassing England’s 7.36 from their 264-run effort in 35.5 overs against Pakistan at Rawalpindi in 2022.

Fifth shortest declared innings

India’s innings lasted only 34.4 overs before they declared, making it the fifth shortest declared first innings in men’s Test cricket. Despite this, their total of 285 for 9 remains the lowest-ever first-innings declaration total for India, stamping the extreme efficiency and aggression of their approach.

Bangladesh’s struggle and Hasan Mahmud’s tough day

While India’s top order shone, Bangladesh’s bowlers bore the brunt of the onslaught. Hasan Mahmud was particularly expensive, conceding 50 runs in just 4.5 overs, one of the fastest hauls of runs conceded in a men’s Test innings since 2002. Only Graeme Cremer (4.2 overs, 2005) and Murali Kartik (4.4 overs, 2004) have conceded 50 runs faster.

Despite the carnage, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan were the standout performers for Bangladesh, both picking up four wickets each. However, the damage had already been done early on, with India’s total setting the tone for the rest of the Test.

India’s record year for sixes

India’s aggressive mindset with the bat in 2024 has been evident across all formats. With their eight Test matches this year, Indian batters have now hit 96 sixes, setting a new record for the most sixes in a calendar year in men’s Test cricket. They surpassed England’s tally of 89 sixes in 2022, further highlighting India’s evolution towards an attacking style of play in Test cricket.

India’s aggressive batting display in the Kanpur Test will go down in history as one of the most dominant and record-breaking performances ever witnessed in Test cricket. With records for the fastest team 50, 100, 150, 200, and 250 all tumbling in one innings, and with the highest-ever run rate achieved in men’s Tests, this match has emphasised India’s new-age approach in the longest format.

