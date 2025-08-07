2nd Test: Henry’s five-for wrecks Zimbabwe as Conway, Young put New Zealand in command

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe), Aug 7 (IANS) Matt Henry’s incisive seam bowling decimated hosts Zimbabwe on the opening day of their second Test against New Zealand, as the hosts crumbled for 125 all out— their second-lowest total since 2023 -- at the Queens Sports Club here on Thursday.

In reply, New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Will Young compounded Zimbabwe’s woes with a dominant 162-run partnership as the tourists reached 174/1 in 39 overs for a lead of 49 runs. New Zealand had won the first Test by 9 wickets at the same venue in three days, with Matt Henry bagging a match-haul of 9 wickets for 90 runs.

Zimbabwe’s decision to bat first on a surface that offered early movement but little bounce quickly backfired. Henry, leading a pace quartet that included three debutants—Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, and Matthew Fisher—was relentless, returning figures of 5 for 40. Foulkes, in particular, impressed on debut, combining pace and late movement to claim the key wicket of the experienced Sean Williams (11) as he finished with a haul of 4-38.

Despite Brendan Taylor’s much-anticipated international comeback after a three-and-a-half-year absence, Zimbabwe’s innings was marred by poor shot selection and fragile technique. Taylor top-scored with 44 and looked the most assured of Zimbabwe’s batters, particularly early on as he left well and defended solidly while opening the batting—only the seventh time he had done so in Tests. His innings was, however, cut short after lunch when he chipped a tame catch to extra cover off Henry, ending a 107-ball, 143-minute vigil.

Taylor’s dismissal triggered the final collapse. Tafadzwa Tsiga, the only other batter to pass 30, was left stranded as Zimbabwe's best partnership amounted to just 29 runs. The top order failed to cope with New Zealand’s consistent lines. Brian Bennett fell to Henry’s away-swinger in just the ninth ball of the day, while Nick Welch survived a dropped chance only to fall lbw soon after. Williams and Ervine, both expected to shore up the middle order, departed to loose shots—Williams edging Foulkes to slip, and Ervine flashing at a wide delivery just before lunch.

Zimbabwe went into the break reeling at 67 for 4, and things didn’t improve after. Henry, operating with skill and discipline, ran through the lower order, aided by tight spells from Fisher and Duffy.

In reply, Conway and Young batted with composure and authority. They put on 162 for the opening wicket—New Zealand’s third-highest against Zimbabwe and their first opening partnership of over 150 since 2022. It was the pair’s fourth century stand, but their first as openers.

Both looked fluent against the new ball, with Conway playing confidently off the back foot and Young crisp through the covers. The stand not only wiped out Zimbabwe’s total but also underscored the gulf between the two sides. Though Young was dismissed late in the day, New Zealand had already asserted dominance.

At stumps, New Zealand led by 49 runs with nine wickets in hand, firmly in the driver’s seat after a near-flawless day.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.