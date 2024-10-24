2nd Test: Ashwin claims two as Conway's unbeaten 47 takes NZ to 92/2 at lunch

Pune, Oct 24 (IANS) Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked two wickets, but an unbeaten 47 from opener Devon Conway ensured New Zealand reached 92/2 in 31 overs at lunch on day one of second Test at the MCA Stadium on Thursday.

The morning session was an even-stevens and absorbing affair, as there wasn’t prodigious swing and seam on offer before Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar bowled 24 overs of spin collectively, as they got good purchase from the slow black-soil pitch by bowling quicker through the air.

In the morning, Conway and captain Tom Latham hit five boundaries between themselves before the latter fell early to Ashwin, who got the length ball to straighten after pitching on leg-stump and trapped the left-handed batter lbw for 15 off 22 balls.

Conway and Will Young got some easy singles on offer, while hitting boundaries occasionally to stitch a 44-run stand for the second wicket. Ashwin then strangled Young down leg, and Sarfaraz Khan, stationed at short leg, prodded captain Rohit Sharma to take a review.

Replays justified Sarfaraz’s conviction as there was a spike detected on the ultra-edge when the ball passed off the gloves, before being pouched by Rishabh Pant, as Young was dismissed for 18.

With Conway being solid like a rock, especially in his sweeps, and Rachin Ravindra surviving a few close brushes till lunch came, expect India to put in more pressure on the duo in second session via spinners. There might be a chance for pacers to dominate, especially if there is a chance for reverse swing due to good length region on the pitch being dry.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 92/2 in 31 overs (Devon Conway 47 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2-33) against India

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.