2nd ODI: Krishna, Ashwin, Jadeja rattle Australia as India win in Indore, take unassailable 2-0 series lead

Indore, Sep 24 (IANS) Prasidh Krishna took back-to-back wickets upfront while experienced spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja rattled the Australian batters by taking three wickets each as India beat Australia by 99 runs via DLS method at Holkar Stadium to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Australia were given the target of chasing 400 after Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer smashed sparkling centuries, hitting 104 and 105 respectively while sharing a 200-run partnership. Captain KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav lit up the innings with their blazing half-centuries, 52 and 72 not out respectively as an absolute run-fest propelled India to a mammoth 399/5, their highest ODI score against Australia.

In the start of the chase, Krishna landed huge blows by taking out Matthew Short and Steven Smith on consecutive deliveries, before rain stopped proceedings for Australia at 56/2 in nine overs. With a revised target of 317 in 33 overs, the pitch gave more turn to spinners.

It resulted in Ashwin taking 3-41 in seven overs and triggering an Australian collapse, while Jadeja took 3-42 in 5.2 overs. Sean Abbott made 54 and had a stand of 77 off 44 balls with Josh Hazlewood for the ninth wicket before the duo were dismissed in three balls as Australia were all out for 217 in 28.2 overs, also their fifth straight loss in the format.

More to follow….

Brief Scores: India 399/5 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 105, Shubman Gill 104; Cameron Green 2-103, Josh Hazlewood 1-62) beat Australia 217 in 28.2 overs (Sean Abbott 54, David Warner 53; Ravichandran Ashwin 3-41, Ravindra Jadeja 3-42) by 99 runs via DLS method

--IANS

nr

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.