2nd ODI: Kohli returns, Varun handed ODI debut as England elect to bat against India

Cuttack, Feb 9 (IANS) Talismanic batter Virat Kohli makes a return to the Indian team while wrist spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been handed his ODI debut as England won the toss and elected to bat first in the second match at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday.

India are currently leading the three-match ODI series 1-0, after winning the opening game in Nagpur by four wickets. Kohli, who missed the game in Nagpur due to a sore knee, is back in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal and will bat at number three.

Shubman Gill, who top-scored with 87 in Nagpur, will be back to opening alongside captain Rohit Sharma, with Shreyas Iyer retaining his place at number four. On the other hand, at 33 years and 164 days, Chakaravarthy has become India’s second oldest ODI debutant after Farokh Engineer by replacing a rested Kuldeep Yadav in the playing eleven.

Chakaravarthy, who got his ODI cap from Ravindra Jadeja, had picked 14 wickets in India’s 4-1 T20I series win and was named Player of the Series.

“It was a good performance in the first game. That's what I loved about. The energy was very good despite not being on the field for a while.”

“It was superb to watch after losing two wickets. Shreyas prides himself on that intent and attitude and not to forget the contributions of Shubman and Axar as well. Black soil pitch, not sure. Maybe play on the slower side, that's what I expect,” said India skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss.

For England, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton come into the playing eleven in place of Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell and Brydon Carse. With Bethell nursing a hamstring problem, England have called up batter Tom Banton as cover for him and will arrive in India on Monday.

“We are going to bat first today. We have been pushing in the right direction, play better for longer and hopefully have a good day today. Looks a bit dry, black soil. Looks a good wicket,” said captain Jos Buttler.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy.

England: Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Saqib Mahmood.

