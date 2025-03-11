283 Indian nationals repatriated from Myanmar after being lured into cybercrime rackets

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) In a significant diplomatic and humanitarian effort, the Government of India successfully secured the release and repatriation of 283 Indian nationals from Myanmar on Monday.

These individuals had been lured to Southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar, with fraudulent job offers, only to be forced into cybercrime and other fraudulent activities at scam centres operating along the Myanmar-Thailand border.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand worked tirelessly in coordination with local authorities to facilitate the repatriation.

A special Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft was deployed to bring the 283 nationals back to India from Mae Sot, Thailand. This marks the latest in a series of efforts by the Indian government to combat human trafficking and cybercrime rackets in the region.

The MEA reiterated its earlier advisories, urging caution regarding such fraudulent job offers.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed the importance of verifying the credentials of foreign employers through Indian missions abroad and thoroughly checking the background of recruiting agents and companies before accepting any job offers.

The government has frequently cautioned Indian nationals about such scams and the risks involved in responding to unsolicited job offers from unknown sources.

The repatriation was made possible through the collaboration of Indian authorities, Myanmar’s Union authorities, and local groups in the Myawaddy area of Myanmar, where many of the victims had been held.

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar further highlighted the successful operation in a post on its official X handle: "In coordination with Myanmar's Union authorities and local groups, 283 Indian nationals at scam compounds in Myawaddy area of Myanmar were released and repatriated yesterday through Mae Sot in Thailand. Strongly reiterate our advice against such job offers."

Earlier on February 11, eight more Indian nationals, part of a group of 19 foreigners, were deported from Myawaddy scam centres to Mae Sot, Thailand. "So far, 133 Indian nationals have been released. We reaffirm our warning against job offers in this area," stated the Indian Embassy in Myanmar on X.

