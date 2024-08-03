2.3 tonnes of methamphetamine seized in Myanmar

Yangon, Aug 3 (IANS) Myanmar authorities have seized 2.3 tonnes of ICE (methamphetamine) in southern Myanmar's Ayeyarwady region, the state-run daily reported on Saturday.

On July 22, a combined team of security personnel attempted to stop a cargo boat in a creek in Pyapon township of Ayeyarwady region, 'The Mirror' reported, citing police sources.

The team pursued the unstopped boat and eventually seized the drugs on board, Xinhua news agency reported.

Five suspects on the boat were arrested. Seven others involved in the crime were also arrested in Yangon and Mandalay regions.

The estimated value of the seized drugs is about 69 billion kyats ($32.85 million), the report said.

Investigations revealed that the drugs were transported from Myanmar's Shan state to Malaysian waters.

The suspects were charged in accordance with the country's laws.

Further investigations are ongoing, the report said.

