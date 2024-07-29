2.3 magnitude earthquake hits North Korea

Seoul, July 29 (IANS) A 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck North Korea's lower western region Monday night, with no expected damage, the state weather agency said.

The quake struck an area 23 kilometers northeast-east of Songlim, North Hwanghae Province, which lies just north of the border, at 9:56 pm, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The epicentre was at a latitude of 38.78 degrees north and a longitude of 125.89 degrees east at a depth of 14 km, it said, according to Yonhap news agency.

The agency said the quake occurred naturally. The affected area is far from the North's Punggye-ri underground nuclear test site in the country's northeast.

