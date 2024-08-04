23 killed in paramilitary attack in Sudan

El Fasher, Aug 4 (IANS) At least 23 people were killed and dozens injured in an artillery attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, a popular committee said.

"Based on the available information so far, at least 23 citizens were killed and 60 others injured due to deliberate shelling by the RSF," the coordinating body of the resistance committees in El Fasher, a non-governmental group, said in a statement on its Facebook page on Saturday.

It added that with the continued targeting of health facilities in the state, the RSF, on Saturday, targeted the Tambasi health centre in the southern part of El Fasher, Xinhua news agency reported.

Government authorities in El Fasher cannot be reached to get a comment, while the RSF has not yet commented on the incident.

Since May 10, fierce clashes have been raging in El Fasher between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF.

Sudan has been witnessing a deadly conflict between the SAF and the RSF since April 15, 2023, resulting in the loss of at least 16,650 lives. An estimated 10.7 million people are now internally displaced in Sudan, with approximately 2.2 million others seeking refuge in neighbouring countries, according to the UN data released on Monday.

