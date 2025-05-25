22 TN govt school students embark on educational tour to Germany

Chennai, May 25 (IANS) As part of the Tamil Nadu government's Kalvi Suttrula (educational tour) initiative, 22 students from government schools across the state have set off on a week-long educational tour to Germany, starting from Saturday and continuing till May 28.

This international tour is a reward for their outstanding performance in academics and extracurricular activities.

Accompanied by a teacher and an official from the School Education Department, the students will explore several prominent destinations in Munich.

Their itinerary includes a city tour, visits to prestigious universities, and educational institutions in the Bavarian capital.

The group will also visit iconic locations such as the BMW Museum, Dachau Concentration Camp, and the Deutsches Museum, providing the students with exposure to both Germany's industrial innovation and its historical legacy.

In addition, the tour includes a visit to the Swarovski Crystal Worlds and the Hungerburg Funicular, offering the students a blend of culture, science and engineering marvels.

The tour is fully funded by the Tamil Nadu government at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore, as part of its commitment to fostering holistic learning among students from economically weaker sections of society.

The Kalvi Suttrula initiative, launched in 2022-23, was announced by the State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to recognise and reward students excelling not just in academics but also in co-curricular forums such as fine arts, book reading, science clubs, children's films and sports.

As part of this initiative, students from government middle, high and higher secondary schools who emerge as winners in competitions conducted at the school, block, district and state levels are selected for foreign educational tours.

According to data from the State School Education Department, a total of 323 students have so far benefited from the initiative.

Previous tours have taken students to countries, including the UAE, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

In one instance, 25 students each from the quiz and rainbow clubs were taken to South Korea, 24 from the children's film club also visited South Korea, 25 students from the literary club travelled to Singapore, 21 from the art club to Malaysia, and 22 from the sports club to Japan.

This innovative programme aims to broaden students' horizons and inspire them through international exposure, while also promoting inclusive educational opportunities in Tamil Nadu.

