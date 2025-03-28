21st century belongs to India: Madhya Pradesh Guv Mangubhai Patel

Bhopal, March 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Friday said that India has made remarkable progress in knowledge, science, and economy, establishing a new identity and reputation on the global stage.

He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has reached a historic milestone where it is evident that the 21st century will belong to India.

Patel made this statement while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the workshop organised in collaboration with the Higher Education Department and Private University Regulatory Commission at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on Friday.

He stressed that for a developed country, the role of teachers is crucial in shaping future 'karmayogis' and emphasised that individuals should work persistently without being concerned about personal gains, success, or failure.

"Initially, karmayoga practitioners might face challenges such as worries about outcomes, societal expectations, established norms, and time constraints due to daily responsibilities. However, these obstacles can be overcome with a positive outlook, time management, spiritual practices like meditation, and disciplined reflection," the Governor said.

The Governor expressed hope that the workshop would illuminate the philosophical and practical dimensions of 'karmayoga', serving as a platform for the development of selfless Karmayogis.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who also attended the programme, addressing the gathering on this occasion, said that Madhya Pradesh is moving forward with commitment on the path of national policy.

He also mentioned that students studying languages such as Tamil and Telugu would be encouraged in the state.

"A committee will be formed, including national experts, for Mission Karmayogi in Madhya Pradesh," CM Yadav added.

The Chief Minister described the "Become a Karmayogi" workshop as an extraordinary initiative.

"It is a matter of pride that the revival of karmic action, which was emphasized by educated karmayogis 5,000 years ago, is now being rekindled in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

The workshop saw participation from vice-chancellors, registrars, principals, and directors from government and private universities in Madhya Pradesh, along with autonomous colleges and institutions of excellence.

