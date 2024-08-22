2024 WCPL: Harshita Samarawickrama added to Trinbago Knight Riders squad

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Sri Lanka’s left-handed batter Harshitha Samarawickrama has been added to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) squad in the 2024 Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) as a replacement for injured former Australia captain Meg Lanning.

This will be the first time of her participated in the three-team WCPL. “The Trinbago Knight Riders Women have added the young and talented Sri Lankan batter Harshitha Samarawickrama to their squad for WCPL 2024. The TKR management will be eager to see the youngster display her amazing skills here at the WCPL,” said the franchise on its official website.

Harshitha joins India's duo of fast-bowler Shikha Pandey and batter Jemimah Rodrigues, as well as Australia left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen as the other overseas players for TKR in 2024 WPL.

She also becomes just the second Sri Lankan player to be part of a women’s T20 franchise overseas league after her national skipper Chamari Athapaththu, who has featured in quite a few leagues around the world.

With an unbeaten 69 off 51 balls, Harshitha was the Player of the Match in the 2024 Women's Asia Cup final, where Sri Lanka beat defending champions India by eight wickets to win their maiden title in front of a sell-out home crowd at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium last month.

She followed it up with back-to-back fifties in Sri Lanka’s T20I series against Ireland before becoming the third woman to hit an ODI century for the country -- 105 against the same opponents.

Overall, she has amassed 1463 runs in 65 T20Is at a strike rate of 99.72. TKR, captained by West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin, will commence their 2024 WCPL journey on August 22 when they clash against the Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.