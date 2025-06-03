2015 World Cup win and historic double ton remain Maxwell's memorable moments of ODI career

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Following his retirement from ODIs, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell named his magnificent 128-ball 201 against Afghanistan in the 2023 Cricket World Cup and the 2015 World Cup final as the amazing memories and special moments of his career.

Maxwell, who made his debut in August 2012, announced his retirement from ODI cricket on Monday after 149 appearances for Australia. He has scored 3,990 runs and picked up 77 wickets.

Maxwell's career saw the all-rounder win two ICC Cricket World Cup titles in 2015 and 2023. His final ODI appearance came against India in the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

The 36-year-old made his World Cup debut in 2015, where he helped Australia claim victory over New Zealand in the final in Melbourne, a moment he called an "amazing memory".

"Me and Aaron Finch were the two Victorians in the side, it was consistently myself and ‘Finchy’ and we were hoping we’d be able to play that final. When we made the final knowing that our family and friends were going to be a part of it, it just felt like it was meant to be.

"Not many people get the opportunity to win a World Cup on their home ground in front of friends and family. We were certainly fortunate to do that. The celebrations certainly went long and hard into the next couple of days. It’s certainly an amazing memory. What a way to kick off your ODI World Cup career with a win at home," Maxwell told SEN.

His most iconic ODI performance was in a group stage encounter against Afghanistan in the 2023 Cricket World Cup in Mumbai, when he smashed an unbeaten 201 from 128 balls while battling severe cramps to lift Australia from 91/7 in pursuit of a target of 293.

"I don't think you could have a more special moment as an individual where everything feels like it's just meant to be. Everything culminates in things working out for you, you get dropped a couple of times, things go your way and then you're able just to be you and express everything you've got.

"Throw in cramps and back spasms and a couple of other things, and the magnitude of that game. It all culminated in being able to have that one special moment in your career where you're able to put the best of you out there, you're able to do the things that you feel like you've been promising to do for your whole career. It all culminates in that one game.

"To be able to have that one innings, to say that was it, is something I didn't think would ever come but I'm glad it came in such a crucial moment in a World Cup," he added.

The all-rounder retired from ODIs to prioritise his preparation for next year's ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, the domestic Big Bash League, and his other global commitments.

