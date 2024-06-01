20 killed as boat capsizes in Afghanistan

Jalalabad, June 1 (IANS) At least 20 people were killed after a boat capsized in a river in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Saturday, local media reported.

"A boat with women and children on board sank at 7 a.m. in the river in the Basawul area of Momand Dara district," said Quraishi Badloon, the head of Nangarhar province's information department, in a post on X, reports Aljazeera.

Five bodies have been recovered and the search for others is on, reports The Khaama Press.

Five people have been rescued.

The cause of the tragedy is being investigated.

Further details are awaited.

