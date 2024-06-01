2 terrorists killed in military operation in Pakistan

Islamabad, June 1 (IANS) Pakistani security forces successfully killed two wanted terrorists and injured two others two days ago in an intelligence-based operation conducted in the northwest Peshawar district, the military said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said on Friday in a statement that the operation targeted a terrorist hideout based on credible intelligence reports in the Hassan Khel area of Peshawar, the provincial capital of northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The troops engaged the location effectively, resulting in the killing of the terrorists, including a ringleader, said the ISPR, adding that the killed and wounded terrorists were involved in numerous terror activities against security forces and the killing of innocent civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

The operation led to the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the neutralised terrorists, the ISPR added.

Local residents expressed their appreciation for the operation, which they believed had significantly contributed to the safety and security of the area.

The military also reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating terrorism from Pakistan, emphasising that such operations will continue until the threat is entirely neutralised.

