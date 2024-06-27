2 killed in Israeli missile attack in Syria

Damascus, June 27 (IANS) Two people were killed and one military personnel wounded as a result of a new Israeli missile attack that hit several military sites in southern Syria, the Syrian Defence Ministry said.

Israel initiated an aerial attack on the southern region of Syria late Wednesday from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting multiple locations, the Ministry said in a statement.

The Syrian air defence managed to intercept some of the missiles, shooting them down in the process, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the attack in the Sayyida Zaynab suburb in the southern countryside of Damascus.

The UK-based watchdog group said the Israeli missiles directly targeted the location where vehicles were stationed at the service centre of the Jihad al-Bina Foundation, affiliated with the Lebanese Hezbollah and Iranian militias in the vicinity of the Sayyida Zaynab area.

It said ambulances rushed to the targeted site as columns of smoke rose from there.

The Syrian air defence system launched missiles to intercept the Israeli attack, it added.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Syrian military sites, especially those believed to be housing pro-Iran militias or weapon storage facilities linked to the Lebanese Hezbollah, a longstanding adversary of Israel in the region.

