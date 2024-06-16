2 killed, 4 injured in explosion in Pakistan

Islamabad, June 16 (IANS) Two people were killed and four others injured in an explosion of an improvised explosive device in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, official sources said.

The incident happened in the Kurram district of the province, where a vehicle carrying civilians was hit by a roadside planted device, the sources told Xinhua news agency.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital, where four of them were in critical condition.

The vehicle was completely destroyed in the explosion, and the police cordoned off the area for investigation.

No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.

Further details are awaited.

