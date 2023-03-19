2 Indian-Americans indicted for buying, selling stolen beer

New York, March 19 (IANS) Three people, including two Indian-Americans, are facing charges for allegedly buying and selling stolen beer worth approximately $20,000 at two local businesses in the US state of Ohio.

Ketankumar and Piyushkumar Patel were arraigned this week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of receiving stolen beer, news channel WFMJ reported.

The Patels operated the Schenley Carry Out and Lucky Food Drive Thru on Mahoning Avenue on Youngstown's West Side, prosecutors told the court.

They were accused of buying and selling beer, which was allegedly stolen by 37-year-old Ronald Pezzuolo of Youngstown from R L Lipton Distributors where Pezzuolo worked last year.

According to the prosecutors, the operators of R L Lipton noticed the missing product and contacted police.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone said the value of the stolen beer to be approximately $20,000.

While Pezzuolo faces a theft charge, the Patels face charges of receiving stolen property.

All three will face preliminary court hearings next month.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.