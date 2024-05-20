2 dead, 5 missing after boat collision in Hungary

Budapest, May 20 (IANS) Two people were killed and five others went missing after two boats collided on a river near the Hungarian capital Budapest, local police said.

A hotel ship collided with a small boat on the Danube River near the village of Veroce, 55 km north of Budapest, causing the fatalities, the police added on Sunday.

The incident came to light on Saturday night when a man with a head injury was found near Veroce, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police then initiated a search operation using drones and found a man's body on the shore south of Veroce, said Soma Csecsi, spokesperson for the Budapest Police Headquarters.

A woman's body was found later in the Danube River near the Megyeri Bridge. Among the eight adults on the small craft, five went missing, Csecsi added.

An investigation into the accident remains ongoing.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.