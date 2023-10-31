2 children killed in rocket attack in Myanmar

Yangon, Oct 31 (IANS) Two children were killed and another seriously injured in a rocket attack in Shan state of Myanmar, the state media reported on Tuesday.

The victims included a 12-year-old child and a nine-year-old child. A four-year-old child was injured and sent to the Namhkam General Hospital for treatment, state-run daily The Mirror reported.

The assault was launched by the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) at around 5:00 a.m. local time on October 27 in Namhkam town of northern Shan state.

The TNLA members attacked the town with improvised rockets from some three km south of the town, the report said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Security personnel were taking necessary measures to reinforce territorial security and control in the area, it said.

The TNLA is a non-signatory to the government's Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA).

