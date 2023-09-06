2 arrested for forced religious conversions in UP's Kanpur

Kanpur, Sep 6 (IANS) The Kanpur police have arrested two persons from Vishnupuri Labour colony in city's Nawabganj area on charges of alleged religious conversion, police said.

Activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal alleged that people were being persuaded for conversion in the locality.

Thy further alleged that a church has been illegally raised in the Government Labour colony.

After VHP and Bajrang Dal activists created ruckus, the police launched an investigation and arrested two persons accused of forced religious conversion.

Police Station In-charge, Rohit Tiwari, said that on Aman Kumar Gautam’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against one Shobhit Daniel and Shobhit.

"It is alleged that both of them were converting Hindus to Christianity by promising them money, employment, medical treatment and education. Both have been arrested," he said, adding that "the role of other persons associated with the church is also being probed".

Aman Gautam, a resident of Purana Kanpur, comes from poor financial background, police said.

"When his family members proposed to Aman to convert to Christianity, claiming that their future will be secured, he lodged a strong protest and apprised the activists of VHP and Bajrang Dal about the whole issue. After this, an FIR was lodged in Nawabganj police station against Shobhit Daniel and Shobhit," the police added.

