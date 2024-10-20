1st Test: Rachin Ravindra settled the nerves with his batting, says Tom Latham

Bengaluru, Oct 20 (IANS) New Zealand were tasked with chasing down 107 on day five against India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but a menacing Jasprit Bumrah meant they had to earn their runs the hard way.

Apart from a Will Young being solid in his 48 not out, Rachin Ravindra – who made an excellent 134 in first innings - eased the New Zealand dressing room nerves through his free-flowing 39 not out as New Zealand completed the chase with eight wickets in hand to get their first Test win in India after 1988.

Skipper Tom Latham praised Ravindra for his sparkling knocks playing a pivotal role in New Zealand taking 1-0 lead in three-match series. “The partnership between Rachin and Tim put up ahead when the game was in the balance. We know the capability Tim had with the bat. It was nice to only chase a 100.”

"Rachin is a young guy who played Test cricket a few years ago. The way he has played in the last 12 months and sort of slotted into a new role he's not used to.. he showed his class in the first innings. Settled the nerves in our change room with the way he came out and batted today,” said Latham after the match ended.

New Zealand were also aided by seamers Matt Henry (5/15) and William O'Rourke (4/22) bowling out India for just 46 in first innings on day two’s play. "O’Rourke has been fantastic at the international stage. Pace, bounce, ability to move the ball in the air and off the wicket. He was backed up by the veteran Southee and Matt Henry as well," added Latham.

He signed off by saying losing the toss in Bengaluru turned out to be good for them. “I think we were actually going to bat first as well. Good toss to lose in the end. We put the ball in the right areas and got the results. We knew India would come back at us in the third innings but the bowlers asked nice questions with the second new ball and got us back.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.