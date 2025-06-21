1st Test: Phenomenal Bumrah is best in the world, can change the game: Mark Wood

Leeds, June 21 (IANS) England fast bowler Mark Wood believes Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler in the world right now and will certainly prove to be a challenge for the English batters in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. After getting off to a brilliant start on Day One, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant continued to take the fight to English bowlers before overcast conditions came into play. England bowlers led by Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue dismantled the Indian batting order and restricted them from 430/3 to 471 all out.

Due to knee surgery in March, Wood was expected to miss the entire five-match marquee series against India. But on the sidelines of commentating on the ongoing first Test at Headingley for the BBC Test Match Special, Wood revealed he was back at the nets and hopes to return for the final game against India.

The 35-year-old acknowledged how dangerous Bumrah is and knows the Indian quick has the potential to turn the game on its head.

"He is a phenomenal bowler across all formats who is really dangerous. I can honestly say he is really hard to pick up and face. He is quicker than you think. He is the best bowler in the world right now, and he is dangerous in any part of the match. Bumrah can change the game,” Wood was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Wood is currently on a long list of England’s fast bowlers – Olly Stone, Jofra Archer, and Gus Atkinson – sidelined due to injuries.

Bumrah will lead the pace-heavy attack - consisting of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur- and hope to pick up from where he limped off in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he broke records with his exceptional bowling.

The fielding unit came to the ground and observed the pitch before having to go back into the dugout due to increased rain which has stopped play at the Headingley Cricket Ground.

Pacer Josh Tongue led a strong fightback from England's bowlers to end up with a four-wicket haul as the hosts bowled out India for 471 on Day Two. At one point, India looked to reach at least a score between 500 and 600 when they were placed at 430/3, with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant batting on centuries each. But India lost their last seven wickets for 41 runs, as England triggered a stunning slide to dismiss them for a score below 500, with Tongue picking 4-86.

