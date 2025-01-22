1st T20I: Varun’s 3-23, Abhishek’s 79 lead India to 7-wicket win over England (ld)

Kolkata, Jan 22 (IANS) Wrist-spinner Varun Chakravarthy took an incredible 3-23, while left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma smashed a scintillating 79 to help India thrash England by seven wickets in the opening match of the five-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday. The result has also meant India go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

For India, everything went right from the time they elected to bowl first to bowl out England for just 132. Arshdeep Singh took out the openers quickly to become India’s leading wicket-taker in men’s T20Is. After that, Chakaravarthy spun a brilliant spin web to leave England dazed in the middle overs. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya also picked two wickets in a comprehensive bowling performance for India. For England, captain Jos Buttler waged a lone battle to hit 68 off 44 balls, even as others fell around him.

In reply, India chased down 133 inside 13 overs, thanks to Abhishek’s 20-ball fifty, the first time he hit a half-century in the shortest format on home soil. Abhishek provided an absolute masterclass to a full house crowd on opening the batting by hitting five boundaries and eight sixes in his 34-ball stay.

He mixed finesse and brute force in getting 68 out of 79 runs from boundaries and played a leading role in getting a comprehensive win for India. India’s chase began on a bright note as Sanju Samson hit four boundaries and a six in the second over to take 22 runs off Gus Atkinson.

Abhishek got off the mark by flaying and carving Jofra Archer over the off-side for four and six respectively. But Archer bounced back as he rushed Samson on the pull and had him caught at deep mid-wicket. One brought two for the pacer as Suryakumar gave a leading edge on the pull and was caught out for a two-ball duck.

From there, the Abhishek show began as he flicked, carved, and smashed Mark Wood for two sixes and a four. After being dropped by Adil Rashid off his own bowling, Abhishek cut, flicked, and dispatched the leg-spinner for one four and two sixes. He then reached his fifty in 20 balls by hooking Jamie Overton for six.

Abhishek’s carnage continued as he lofted Liam Livingstone for four, before smashing Atkinson for three boundaries. After lofting Rashid with the spin over extra cover for six and being dropped on the very next ball, Abhishek’s entertaining knock ended when he mistimed a googly to long-off. Tilak Varma hit three boundaries in his unbeaten 16-ball 19, including the winning run, to complete India’s chase with 43 balls to spare.

Previously, Arshdeep struck as Phil Salt was undone by a short ball while trying to work it through the leg side, and the leading edge was caught by Samson. While Buttler hit Pandya for two boundaries, Duckett looked to flick Arshdeep over midwicket, but the leading edge was caught by cover in the pacer’s second over.

Buttler oozed confidence and class by flicking Pandya twice, before pulling and glancing him to pick four boundaries in the fourth over. Harry Brook also made an enterprising start by whipping Chakaravarthy for four, before dancing down the pitch to slam Axar over long-on for six. After Buttler pulled Axar for six, Brook sliced Chakaravarthy late to pick a beautiful boundary.

Just as it looked like England would power to a big total, Chakaravarthy brought out the googly to go past Brook’s inside edge and brushed the pad to hit the stumps. One brought two as Liam Livingstone went for a booming drive off Chakaravarthy, but was castled through the gate.

While brought on his fifty, he had very little support from the other end as a struggling Jacob Bethell pulled straight to deep mid-wicket off Pandya, while Jamie Overton holed out to the deep and Gus Atkinson was stumped – both falling to Axar.

Buttler was soon dismissed by Chakaravarthy – with Nitish Kumar Reddy charging in from deep mid-wicket to take a fine forward diving catch. Rashid and Archer hit a boundary each to take England past 130 before being dismissed in the final over. Both teams will now play the second T20I at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Brief scores:

England 132 al out in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 68; Varun Chakaravarthy 3-23, Arshdeep Singh 2-17) lost to India 133/3 in 12.5 overs (Abhishek Sharma 79; Jofra Archer 2-21) by seven wickets

