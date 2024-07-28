1st T20I: Never thought the game would go away from us, says Suryakumar after India’s 43-run win

Pallekele, July 28 (IANS) After India went 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series with a 43-run win over Sri Lanka, captain Suryakumar Yadav said the team never thought the match would nearly slip away from them. Sri Lanka came out all guns blazing and were nicely poised at 140/1, before losing their remaining nine wickets for 30 runs, slumping to a 43-run defeat.

Previously, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Suryakumar hit 56 off 28 balls, his 20th T20I fifty, and his first half-century as India's full-time captain in the format in propelling the side to 213/7.

“They were playing a good brand of cricket from ball one. They were keeping the tempo, credit goes to them. We practised here for two-three days and we knew how the wicket would play in the night.”

“We never thought it would go away from us. We were fortunate that there was no dew. The way we played in the World Cup, that reminded us that the game was still too far. Whatever works for the team, we'll take the call (on continuing left-right batting combination),” said Suryakumar after the match ended.

Similar views were echoed by vice-captain Shubman Gill, who was involved in a 74-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal. “Not really (panicked). We spoke about having good communication and we knew we just needed one wicket (when SL were 140/1).”

“It is great batting with him (Jaiswal) and we complement each other. Our style is different, our plan is simple - assess the conditions and then take on the bowlers. When you are opening the innings, see how the pitch is behaving and play accordingly (that's the plan).”

Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka’s captain, rued his side’s middle-order batting performance. “We were not up to the mark (with the ball) in the powerplay, but in the latter part, we came back pretty strong. At some stage, we thought they might get to 240, but we did well (to keep them to 213).”

“Little disappointed with the way the middle-order batted, we could have done better. (On the balance of his side) It's an experiment, but this is the way we should go in the future,” he concluded. The second match between both teams will be held at Pallekele on Sunday evening.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.