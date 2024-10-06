1st T20I: Mayank Yadav, Nitish Reddy handed debuts as India opt to bowl against Bangladesh

Gwalior, Oct 6 (IANS) Pacer Mayank Yadav and all-rounder Nitish Reddy have been handed debut caps as India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in the first T20I at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Yadav had an impressive IPL 2024 with Lucknow Super Giants and stood out with his impressive pace before injury curtailed his participation in the season. On the other hand, Reddy scored 303 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 142.92 in IPL 2024 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also scalped three wickets with his medium pace and won the Emerging Player of the Season award.

"We'll look to bowl first. Looks humid, don't think the wicket will change later on. Always a great feeling coming back home and playing in home conditions. We are really excited for that. There's a lot of talent involved in the group. The energy is great and most importantly, the guys are keen to learn. That's a great thing," Suryakumar said at the toss.

"(On the new stadium) Looks beautiful, the crowd here looks lovely, very excited to play here. Guys who are missing out are Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana and Jitesh," he added.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said they're playing with three pacers and two spinners.

"It's a pretty new side. Couple of guys are coming for the T20s, I hope they do something special in the series. Last couple of months, they have worked really hard at home. Looks very fresh, I would have bowled first as well. Looks like a good wicket, I hope the openers will do something good. Three seamers and two spinners," he said.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

