19 missing after boat capsizes in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, July 28 (IANS) At least 19 people are missing after a boat capsized in Ethiopia, local media reported Sunday.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon when a boat carrying 26 people sank in the Tekeze River in the northern Amhara region, the Amhara Media Corporation reported Sunday.

Noting that seven people, including a child, were rescued from the river, local officials said they have not yet determined the death toll from the incident. The rescued child, in particular, suffered serious injuries and is currently receiving medical care at a nearby health facility, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of now, rescuers have recovered two bodies as search operations continue.

The local officials, however, said the 19 missing people might have died from the accident, according to the report.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.