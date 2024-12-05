188,000 stimulant tablets, 16 kg of ICE seized in Myanmar

Yangon, Dec 5 (IANS) Myanmar authorities have seized 188,000 stimulant tablets and 16 kg of ICE (methamphetamine) in eastern Myanmar's Shan state, the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) reported on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police searched a house in Tachileik town of Shan state on December 3 and confiscated the narcotics, the report said.

The seized narcotics had a street value of over 211.2 million kyats (about 100,571 US dollars), it said, Xinhua news agency reported.

A suspect was charged under the country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, and a further investigation is ongoing, it added.

