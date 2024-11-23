17 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombings across Gaza

Gaza, Nov 23 (IANS) At least 17 Palestinians were killed by Israeli bombings across the Gaza Strip.

Seven Palestinians, including three children, were killed by the Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood, southeast of Gaza City, in Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Palestinian official news agency WAFA on Saturday.

Nine people, including children, were killed in the shelling of three houses in Khan Younis in Gaza Strip, it reported, adding that one person was also killed when an apartment in the Nuseirat camp in Gaza was bombed.

Israel has been staging a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 44,056, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Thursday.

