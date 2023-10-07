17 killed after bus overturns in Mexico

Mexico City, Oct 7 (IANS) At least 17 people were killed when a bus carrying migrants, mostly Venezuelans, overturned on a highway in southern Mexico, authorities said.

The accident occurred at about 4:30 a.m. local time, on a highway linking Oaxaca and the neighbouring state of Puebla, said the Oaxaca state's civil protection coordination on Friday.

At least 17 people were killed and about 25 others were injured, who were being treated in hospitals, preliminary reports said.

Authorities partially closed the road in both directions, the civil protection coordination added.

The passenger bus was reportedly carrying 55 migrants, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We deeply regret the fatal accident ... in which several migrants died. Our government personnel are already providing support to those affected," Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara said on social media platform X.

