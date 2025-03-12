16 terrorists killed in hostage rescue operation after train attack in Pakistan

Islamabad, March 12 (IANS) Pakistani security forces have killed at least 16 terrorists during an operation to rescue hostages following a train attack in the Kacchi district of the country's southwest Balochistan province, security sources said.

The security sources told Xinhua at the wee hours of Wednesday that the military operation divided the terrorists into small groups, and an intense exchange of gunfire continued between the security forces and the attackers.

According to the sources, the security forces successfully freed 104 hostages from the terrorists, including 58 men, 31 women, and 15 children. At least 17 injured passengers have been shifted to a nearby hospital, said the sources, adding that efforts are going on to ensure the safe release of remaining passengers.

"Additional security personnel are participating in the ongoing operation. The noose around the terrorists has been tightened, and the operation will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated," the sources added.

Earlier, official sources reported that a group of armed men opened fire on the Jaffar Express passenger train, which had about 450 passengers onboard, with several injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

Senior Pakistan Railways official Muhammad Kashif told Xinhua that the train was running from the southwestern city of Quetta to the northwestern city of Peshawar when militants launched the attack.

"The attack occurred in a mountainous region where communication is severely restricted due to the lack of mobile service. In the last contact with the train, the driver reported that an explosion hit the railway track, forcing the train to stop. Immediately after, the militants opened heavy fire, injuring the driver and several passengers," Kashif said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack on the train, praising the security forces for their bravery and professional expertise in confronting the terrorists.

"Despite the difficult terrain, the morale of the security forces involved in the operation remains high. We will continue this war against terrorism until this menace is completely eradicated from the country," the prime minister said.

Sharif added that every conspiracy aimed at spreading unrest and chaos in Pakistan would be foiled, and "we will never allow the evil intentions of anti-state elements to succeed."

The proscribed terrorist outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on a social media platform.

