16 dead in Haiti as fuel tanker explodes

Mexico City, Sep15 (IANS) At least 16 people were killed and 40 others injured after a fuel tanker exploded in Haiti, regional civil protection authorities said.

Initial reports reveal that the explosion occurred on Saturday when people were attempting to illegally collect fuel from the tanker following an accident in the Calbassier area of the Nippes department.

Many of the injured, who were taken to a local hospital for treatment, were in critical condition, said officials, Xinhua news agency reported.

Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille said on social media that civil protection and public health teams are assisting the victims.

"I am very sorry for the explosion of the gas tank truck that happened miraculously today. I talk to the concerned local authorities in #Nip and mobilise the responsible civil protection #DGPC , public health, social affairs to save the lives of the seriously injured. More than 15 dead, and 40 serious burns according to provisional figures #DGPC at noon," Conille said in a post on X.

"The government stands in solidarity with all the victims and their families and is planning evacuation by helicopter," he added.

