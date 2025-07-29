15-year-old Baloch teen abducted in Pakistan's Balochistan as cycle of persecution continues

Quetta, July 29 (IANS) A 15-year-old Baloch teenager was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces from Kech district in Balochistan, amid an ongoing wave of enforced disappearances across the province, said a leading human rights organisation on Tuesday.

Raising concerns, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, said that on July 24, 15-year-old Qamber Fida was abducted from his house in the Tump tehsil of Kech district in Meerabad.

"His abduction without charge or due process is a clear violation of international human rights law and constitutes a crime under the definition of enforced disappearance," the rights body said.

Paank strongly denounced the "ongoing crimes against humanity" in Balochistan, including "arbitrary detentions, disappearances, and repression of dissent".

The human rights body called on the Pakistani authorities to immediately and unconditionally release Qamber Fida and ensure his safety, saying that "all enforced disappearances must end, and those responsible must be held accountable".

"The rights to life, liberty, and security must be upheld without exception. Baloch lives matter, and the world must not stay silent," Paank asserted.

Meanwhile, another human rights organisation, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), on Tuesday, demanded an immediate end to the mental and physical torture of a political activist, Imran Baloch, by the Pakistani authorities in Gwadar Jail of the province.

"Baloch political activist Imran Baloch was detained four months ago under the 'Maintenance of Public Order (3 MPO)' and transferred to Gwadani Jail, where he remains imprisoned. Imran Baloch is being deprived of basic human rights in jail. Not only are medical facilities not being provided to him, but Imran is also being subjected to severe mental and physical torture," said a statement issued by BYC.

"He is under constant surveillance day and night, and he is kept confined in a single room for 24 hours, where basic necessities such as light, fresh air, and proper food are not available. Imran Baloch is not allowed to meet with his lawyers or family, and he is being kept completely uninformed about his health condition, which has put his life at serious risk," the statement added.

The BYC appealed to human rights organisations to take notice of this "inhumane treatment" by Pakistani authorities and play their role in ensuring the "immediate and safe release of Imran Baloch".

