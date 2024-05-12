15 killed, dozens injured in Indonesia's flash floods

Jakarta, May 12 (IANS) Fifteen people have been killed, with dozens of others injured after flash floods hit Agam Regency in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, according to the national disaster management agency BNPB.

"Eleven bodies were found in Canduang district and four others in Sungai Pua district," said BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari on Sunday.

Those injured have received treatment at the hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.

The flash floods occurred after heavy rains, hitting Canduang, Sungai Pua and IV Koto districts.

In the Canduang district, 90 buildings were inundated, including residence houses, public facilities and shops.

Meanwhile, in the IV Koto district, 60 people were displaced, while 20 shops and a school building were affected.

In response to the emergency situation, efforts are being made, and the data is continuously updated.

