14 dead as 6.3-magnitude earthquakes jolt Afghanistan

Herat, Oct 7 (IANS) At least 14 people were killed while nearly 80 injured after earthquakes jolted Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said.

Two 6.3-magnitude quakes hit western Afghanistan on Saturday, The Sun reported, citing the US Geological Survey. The epicentre was about 40 km northwest of the city of Herat and was followed by a 5.5-magnitude aftershock.

"All people are out of their homes. Houses, offices and shops are all empty and there are fears of more earthquakes. Me and my family were inside our home, I felt the quake,"

Herat city resident Abdul Shakor Samadi was quoted as saying by The Sun. He added his family ran outside and were afraid to go back in. Images on social media show the aftermath of the earthquakes, including broken parts of the famous Masjid Jami mosque.

Former Minister of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "I am deeply grieved by the #earthquake that shook our country, especially #Herat province, where four of our compatriots lost their lives and 100 were wounded.

با اندوه فراوان از #زلزله ای که حوزه غرب و به ویژه ولایت #هرات باستان را لرزاند اطلاع حاصل نمودم. این مصیبت وارده را به خانواده های داغدار تسلیت می گویم و برای مجروحان شفای عاجل آرزو می کنم. #زلزله_در_افغانستان #قوی_بمانید_افغانستان pic.twitter.com/9mtuunPYvy — Nisar Ahmad Faizi Ghoryani (@Nisarahfaizi_Gh) October 7, 2023

"I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

