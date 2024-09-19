133 hospitalised after food poisoning in Myanmar

Yangon, Sep 19 (IANS) A total of 133 people from Oktwin township in the Bago region, Myanmar, were hospitalised due to food poisoning, the information team of the State Administration Council reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday after local residents consumed fried vermicelli, sauce, rice, and tamarind egg curry donated to them earlier that morning, the report said.

The patients experienced food poisoning symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea at around 8 p.m. local time, Xinhua news agency reported.

The patients were transported to Taungoo General Hospital, with 68 treated as outpatients and 65 admitted as inpatients. Of the inpatients, 41 were discharged on Thursday morning after recovering, it said.

In a separate incident, over 100 people from Tatkon township in Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory were hospitalised on Tuesday due to food poisoning.

The country's Ministry of Health has urged local authorities and healthcare officials in flood-affected areas to ensure that donated foods are safe and hygienic, the report added.

