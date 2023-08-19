132nd Durand Cup: Pressure mounts on Mohd Sporting, Jamshedpur if NorthEast United win (preview)

Guwahati/Kolkata, Aug 19 (IANS) If NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) win against the Downtown Heroes of Kashmir, a most likely scenario going by their performance so far, on Sunday, it will leave either Mohammedan Sporting or Jamshedpur FC to win very big in Kolkata, to harbour any chances of knockout qualification in the 132nd Durand Cup.

The first Group D game between NorthEast United FC and Downtown Heroes at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium will decide the fortune of the next match to be played between the Black & White Brigade and the Red Miners later in the evening.

A win against Kashmir’s Downtown Heroes, who have lost both their group games so far and have looked out of sorts, will be enough for NorthEast United FC to go through to the knockout stage for the first time in the Durand Cup. And they certainly deserve to do so on the football they have played in the tournament so far.

The Highlanders riding on a Parthib Gogoi hat-trick first routed Shillong Lajong 4-0 and then held the might of FC Goa 2-2 in an exciting encounter where they never looked second best. Downtown Heroes on the other hand, besides their 0-3 loss to Goa, went down to a 10-man Shillong after being ahead by a goal.

Given they have no future in the tournament and the Highlanders are on a high, it will be difficult for the Kashmir side to stop their opponents at home.

Pressure on Mohammedan and Jamshedpur

If Mohammedan and Jamshedpur go into their final Group B game against each other knowing that NorthEast United have won their game against the Downtown Heroes earlier in the day in Guwahati, they would know that not only do they have to win, but have to win very big.

To make it as one of the two best second-placed teams, both Mohammedan and Jamshedpur, provided they win on Sunday and log six points, will have to overturn Mohun Bagan Super Giants’ goal difference of plus six as it stands currently. Otherwise, if the Highlanders win, they qualify along with the Kolkata giants.

A couple of teams in Group F in Kokrajhar can also finish on six points with one game still remaining for them. Those teams namely Odisha and Rajasthan also presently have a better goal difference than Mohammedan and Jamshedpur.

“Well, tomorrow’s game is very important. Jamshedpur FC is a very good team- is not going to be an easy game at all for both teams. I think also the approach for this game is going to be the same from our side that we have had for all the games which is to go for a win with all the efforts. The dressing room atmosphere has been very good. The players have enjoyed the training. They know their job and now we are waiting for tomorrow’s kick-off and hoping for the best result possible,” said former India international and Mohammedan coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo in a pre-game chat.

Steven Dias, the Red Miners coach, also shared his views saying, “After the last win team is positive and looking forward to the match against Mohammedan Sporting. Boys are working hard and learning from their mistakes and focusing on them in training. We hope to make our fans proud and happy.”

The best way on Sunday that both the teams can make their fans proud and happy will be to gift them with a string of goals.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.