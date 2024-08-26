13 killed, 6 missing from deadly flash floods, landslides in Indonesia

Jakarta, Aug 26 (IANS) Thirteen bodies were found and six were still missing after flash floods and landslides destroyed houses and infrastructure in Indonesia's eastern North Maluku province, a senior official said.

Fatur Rahman, head of the Search and Rescue Office in the province, said on Sunday that eight people had survived the natural disaster in Ternate City. All survivors were treated for their injuries in three local hospitals, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The victims were found inside their homes, buried by debris," Rahman told Xinhua.

He also noted that the search and rescue operation was temporarily halted due to darkness and would resume on Monday morning.

"Our priority tomorrow is to continue the search. We are looking for six missing individuals, although the number could change if families report additional missing persons. We have set up a post to assist them," he said.

Around 1,000 personnel from a joint team have been involved in the search and rescue mission, including soldiers, police officers, local rescue workers, disaster agency staff, and volunteers from various institutions.

According to him, the operation is planned to continue for seven days but could be extended if necessary.

Heavy downpours, which began on Saturday, triggered the flash floods and landslides in Ternate, as confirmed by the local disaster management and mitigation agency.

The deluge cut off the main road and access to the village of Rua in North Maluku province, the hardest-hit area, and buried dozens of houses and buildings under the mud.

Search and rescue teams worked with locals to recover the bodies and look for those still missing.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said high-intensity rain is still possible in the Ternate City area and its surroundings in the coming days.

Local authorities advised residents to remain vigilant and heed instructions in case of further flooding.

Heavy rain causes frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions live in mountainous areas and near floodplains.

