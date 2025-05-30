13 DCP rank officers transferred in Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) In a major reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Friday transferred 13 IPS officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

Of the 13 officers, 10 are from the Greater Mumbai area, while three are from other districts.

Krishna Kant Upadhyay, who is the DCP, Headquarters 1, has been posted as the DCP, Zone 3, while Datta Nalawade, who is the DCP, CID, Disclosure, has been appointed as the DCP, Zone 10, the DCP, Protection, Mahesh Chimte as the DCP, Zone 12, the DCP, Zone 6, Navnath Dhavle as the DCP, Anti-Narcotics Squad, and the DCP, Zone 7, Vijaykant Sagar as the DCP, Port.

Further, Prashant Pardeshi, who is the DCP, Mantralaya Security, has been appointed as the DCP, Transport, South, the DCP, Armed Forces, Kalina, Nimit Goyal as the DCP, Special Action Squad, the DCP, Zone 3, Dattatray Kamble as the DCP, Special Branch 1, replacing Purshottam Karhad, who has been appointed the DCP, Cyber Crime, and the DCP, Zone 10, Sachin Gunjal, as DCP, Prohibition, Crime Branch.

Satara's Superintendent of Police, Samir Shaikh, has been posted as the DCP, Mumbai Zone 6, Ahilyanagar's Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola, as the DCP, Mumbai Zone 7, and Assistant Inspector General, Law and Order, Raj Tikak Roshan as the DCP, CID, Disclosure.

The transfer order was issued by Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police, Administration, Nishith Mishra.

