12-yr-old boy in UP detained for sodomising minor

Pilibhit, Sep 14 (IANS) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district have detained a 12-year-old boy for allegedly sodomising his four-year-old neighbour.

The accused, a Class 5 student in a local government primary school, invited the victim to his house on Wednesday on the pretext of offering food.

Pilibhit Kotwali police station SHO Naresh Kumar Tyagi said the boy is a single child whose father had died a few years ago.

During the incident, he was home alone as his mother was out on work.

The accused also threatened the victim with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

“The survivor sustained injuries and has been admitted to the district government hospital for treatment,” said the SHO.

The minor has been booked under IPC section 377 and 506 and was produced before the juvenile justice board.

He was sent to a juvenile home in Bareilly.

