113 schools closed in Myanmar due to severe flooding

Yangon, July 31 (IANS) A total of 113 basic education schools were temporarily closed due to massive flooding in Pantanaw and Kyonpyaw townships of Ayeyarwady region in recent days, the state-run daily Myanmar Alinn reported on Wednesday.

In Pantanaw township, 97 schools, including 67 primary schools, have been closed since July 18 due to heavy rain and the rising water level of Ayeyarwady River, the report said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The missed school days for the schools in the townships that were temporarily closed will be made up on upcoming school holidays after reopening, it said.

According to the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, the water level of the Ayeyarwady River in some towns has exceeded their warning marks in recent days.

